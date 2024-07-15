MEMBERS of rowing clubs from both North and South Wales descended on Aberdyfi on Sunday for a day of racing on the Dyfi estuary where Aberdyfi Rowing Club was hosting a Joint League regatta.
Conditions were perfect for a great day of racing as Ian Andrews from Aberdyfi Rowing Club explained: ”An incoming tide and an outgoing westerly wind meant that rowing conditions were tough at the start of each race but meant that conditions were fast and favourable for the home straight, which suited most rowers.
“However the hot conditions around midday meant we had to shorten the novice, junior and sculling race and also the mixed race, which was the last event of the day.”
Aberdyfi ladies captain Tracey Evans added: “What an amazing day we’ve had – Aberdyfi Rowing Club pulled together to put on a great regatta.
“We started off with the ladies race, then the men took to the water, followed by the novice, junior and sculling race with the mixed race being the final event.
“Our seniors took a clean sweep in their home regatta and our supervets were well up in the running doing the same in their category, closely followed by the vets.
“Every single rower gave their all in sometimes very hot conditions, leaving nothing on the water – I am very proud to be part of such a great club.
“A great big thankyou must go to everyone involved today - a lot of work and planning goes on behind the scenes to produce such a successful event.
“Thanks to all the safety boat crews, Ian Andrews for sorting logistics on the water, timers, all the rowers, coxes and so many helpers who pitched in on the day, Amanda our secretary who has worked tirelessly doing many different jobs, the Dyfi Yacht Club for providing the perfect venue and especially to Colin and his kitchen crew for providing the amazing food.
“We’ve had some good feedback from many rowers from the different clubs who turned up to compete today and it was great to see such a good turnout.
“We all had such a good day and we look forward to seeing everyone at the next rowing event.”