Borth United moved level on 12 points with frontrunners Bont and Corris United in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League but were made to sweat for their points against basement side Padarn United.
A Callum Lewis brace sealed a 2-1 win with Jake Bush replying for Padarn, who have now lost five out of five games.
Talybont were big 5-2 winners at Tregaron Turfs Reserves with goals by Simon Watson-Simth, Marcin Matyja, Tomos Benjamin, Michael Fitzpatrick and Aled Parry-Evans.
Lee Morgan hit back with a couple of goals before being sent off late on.