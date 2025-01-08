ABERYSTWYH Town FC will present their Five Year Plan to supporters and the general public this Saturday morning, at 11.30am in the Gantry at Park Avenue. All are welcome!
As part of Aber Town's commitment to the FAW's JD Cymru Strategic Plan, club officials have been working hard on a document which sets out in detail the steps the club will take, on and off the field, to ensure that it retains its place within the elite of Welsh domestic football, and thrives therein, over the next half decade.
This document will be shared on Saturday and will also detail how supporters and the general public can get involved in the club, going forward.