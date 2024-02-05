BOW Street are through to the semi-finals of the Lock Stock Ardal North League Cup after a tough battle against Builth Wells at Cae Piod on Saturday.
Played in misty conditions, there was little to choose between the two Ardal North East rivals in the first half.
Richard Ricketts gave the Magpies a lift with the lead-taker on the half hour but the Bulls came charging back with an equaliser by 18-year-old Daniel Hall moments later.
The tie was in the balance in the second stanza even after substitute Rhys Hughes put the hosts 2-1 ahead on 63 minutes.
With both sides creating chances, Hughes finally put Street’s name in the hat for the semi-final draw with his second of the afternoon in added-on time.
Bow Street will travel to mid-table Ardal North West outfit Holyhead Hotspur for the semi final to be held sometime in April.
Quarter final results: Bow Street 3 Builth Wells 1; Flint Mountain 2 Nantlle Vale 0; Llanrhaeadr 4 Bethesda Athletic 0; Rhos Aelwyd 1 Holyhead Hotspur 2.