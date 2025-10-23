AFTER over seven months out through injury, Guto Miles made his long-awaited return to the football pitch on Saturday, coming on for Felinfach in their Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies clash against against Llanboidy.
His return will be a big boost to the squad, and everyone at the club is excited to have him back.
Felinfach won the tie, played at Llanrhystud, with goals by Rhys Williams, Steffan Williams and Dan James.
They are playing at Llanrhystud whilst improvement works are carried out at Cae Chwarae Felinfach.
The club has shared drone footage captured by Owen Llew (below) as phase one of the work comes to an end, developing a flat pitch that is fit for the future and a huge asset to club and community.
The club has thanked Francis McDermott and the entire team at South Wales Sports Grounds for their exceptional work, and also to the Cymru Football Foundation, without whom this dream would not have become a reality.
