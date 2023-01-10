After two away matches in a row, Aber Town return home to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for the first home match of 2023 tonight.
Penybont, led by former Seasider Rhys Griffiths are the visitors for a game that was originally scheduled for mid-December.
Anthony Williams has been busy already in the January transfer window with no less than four new faces coming through the famous Park Avenue gates so far.
Billy Kirkman and Matthew Turner made impressive debuts in Friday night's 1-1 draw at Flint Town United and the Black & Green Army may get their first sighting of Jake Canavan and Liam Walsh tomorrow night also.
The new signings have provided a boost to the squad, and this was evident in Friday night's bright performance in Flintshire.
A stunning Jonathan Evans goal was the highlight of the game and the forward may well feel hard done by not to have a second to his name after his late strike was ruled out for offside.
The well-earned point halts a run of successive defeats on the road and is another reason for ATFC fans to be optimistic.
Penybont, are having another excellent season in the Cymru Premier. Their emphatic 5-1 victory over Caernarfon Town at the weekend means that they sit in 5th place in the live league table and are already assured of a place in the top six come the split later this month.
They have accumulated 35 points from their 20 matches so far, thanks to 10 wins and 5 draws.
Nathan Wood is Penybont’s top scorer so far this season with six goals, whilst Ryan Reynolds has four and former Seasider Kane Owen has 3.
Owen is not the only member of the opposition who has turned out in Black & Green in the past, as Kostya Georgievsky, Alex Pennock and manager Rhys Griffiths have all had spells at Park Avenue previously.
Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium this season are £8 for Adults, £5 for Concessions / Students, £2 for Secondary School age children and free entry for Primary School age children. Admission at the gate is cash only.