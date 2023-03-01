The Cut Throat Competition at Aberystwyth Golf Club played twice weekly throughout the year came to a climax on the third week of February.
The occasion was celebrated with a dinner and presentation evening at the clubhouse.
During the evening Jamie Rees was announced the winner of the prestigious Cut Throat Shield with six wins and nine second places.
Runner up with six wins and seven second places was Aled Bebb.
Third was Dai Davies with five wins and three seconds whilst Andy Sippings had five wins and two seconds.