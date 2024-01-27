A NUMBER of grassroots clubs in Ceredigion and Gwynedd are amongst sports projects across Wales to receive nearly £4 million in funding.
As part of the continued drive to get more people active, the UK Government, the Football Association of Wales and the Cymru Football Foundation have kicked off the year by announcing 64 projects across Wales are benefitting from a share of the money.
From Bangor to Carmarthen, 64 projects will receive funding for everything from changing rooms and pavilions, to state of the art 3G artificial grass pitches and new floodlights. Work is already underway on 63 of these projects, with the final one to commence from spring.
The projects announced on Saturday will benefit from £4 million from the UK Government in 2023/24, with £300,000 already allocated from next year’s overall budget.
The projects which were given grants include:
• Llanilar FC, £3,380.80 towards a team shelter, goals, and nets
• CPD Dyffryn and Talybont, £7,421.80 for goalposts, team shelter, portable floodlights, and grounds maintenance equipment
• CPD Pwllheli, £16,622.40 for maintenance equipment
• CPD Nefyn Unedig, £16,642.12 for grounds maintenance equipment and storage container
• Porthmadog FC, £19,422 for maintenance equipment
• Llanidloes Town FC, £45,200 for a changing rooms upgrade
• CPDM Porthmadog, £2,060.04 for a tractor and grounds maintenance equipment
• Llechryd Cricket and Tennis Club Football Section, £115,724 towards a new and upgrade to grass pitch.
• Cyngor Gwynedd, £300,000 for new artificial grass pitch
• CPD Talysarn, £263,466 for a upgrade and new grass pitch
Aled Lewis, head of facility investment and operations at the Cymru Football Foundation said: “This vital funding will allow the Cymru Football Foundation to invest and support so many across Wales as we deliver the Football Association of Wales’s commitment to provide outstanding football facilities that enrich communities.
“Thank you to the UK Government for their continued support as we continue to provide inspirational fit-for-future facilities across the country.”
This funding in Wales will deliver 21 grass pitch projects, a new artificial grass pitch and 10 changing rooms, as well as floodlights and goalposts. Some of these projects have been awarded funding over a two year period.