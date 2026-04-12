OSIAN Pryce marked a triumphant homecoming as the Severn Valley Stages returned to the British rallying calendar on Saturday, claiming a popular victory at the 51st running of the event in Builth Wells and Llandrindod Wells.
Back as the opening round of the 2026 Motorsport UK British Rally Championship, the Axon Commercial Catering Equipment-backed rally attracted almost 120 crews and delivered a demanding test over more than 50 miles of classic Welsh gravel, including a gruelling 18-mile finale through the Myherin complex. Mixed conditions of sunshine, snow, hail and rain only added to the challenge.
For Pryce and co-driver James Morgan, the event proved a perfect return to home soil. Driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, the Machynlleth-born driver was immediately on the pace and locked into a fierce battle at the head of the field throughout the day. Building on his Severn Valley success in 2024, Pryce used his experience and confidence on gravel to edge clear and secure another memorable win.
“Honestly, I’m very happy,” said Pryce at the finish. “It’s so good to be back. Coming here with the title in hand makes such a difference – you can relax and enjoy it. James and the team have done a fantastic job getting me comfortable in the car, and to set a fastest time first time out is really encouraging.”
Pryce was pushed hard by teammate Meirion Evans, with Dale Furniss alongside, who kept the pressure on throughout the event in a matching Yaris Rally2 before settling for second place. Garry Pearson and Hannah McKillop completed the podium for M-Sport Ford.
Max McRae impressed on his Severn Valley debut by taking fourth, while Scot MacBeth rounded out the top five.
Organised by Midland Manor Motor Club, the rally’s return after a year’s absence was warmly welcomed by fans, with Pryce’s victory providing a fitting headline.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.