In 2023-24 the council spent £1.6 million of capital funding on road maintenance, and £1.3 million of revenue funding on patching and repairs. Its expenditure on roads and transport, said the report, was the second lowest per kilometre in Wales. Based on current funding levels, the proportion of roads estimated to be in a poor condition in Carmarthenshire is predicted to increase from 10 per cent currently to 23 per cent in a decade’s time.