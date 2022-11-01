A travelling roadshow, and O’Brien as chairman
Letter to the Editor: Patrick O’Brien (Frankly Speaking, Cambrian News, 26 October) is quite right to advocate exposure of our school students to political debate. Given that 16-year-olds can now vote in Wales, that is particularly important.
Of course teachers will have their own political views (quite rightly so), but equally their job is to educate our young people to think for themselves. It would be unfair to ask teachers to put themselves in a position where they could be accused of indoctrinating their students.
So maybe we need a political ‘roadshow’ to visit schools and engage with students of say Year 11 and above — a bit like Question Time. I think Patrick O’Brien would make a brilliant chair and the Cambrian News might want to co-ordinate and report on debates. As a Welsh Conservative this could be “lamb into lions’ den” territory, but I am up for the challenge!
I wonder if colleagues from Plaid Cymru, the Liberal Democrats, Welsh Labour and the Greens would be too?
Patrick Loxdale,
Chairman,
Ceredigion Conservative Association,
Llanilar
