Advent windows are lighting up the tiny village of Ceinws to create a gorgeous homemade art trail.
This is the Powys village's second year running a "walk-in" advent calendar. Every day throughout Advent volunteer households revealed their backlit displays in their house windows.
But the initiative brings more than a bit of festive magic to the town.
Abby McTomney who organised the windows said: "It's a celebration of the season and to give the village something to unite over.
"It brings a sense of togetherness, it's like a very relaxed and sprawling village public art installation.
"We make sure it is for everyone who wants to join in, not just the particularly artistic people (we have a lot of those including several professional artists).
"It gives a focus to family walks around the village and is a way for people to connect as they talk about it. Plus it looks extra festive!"
The tradition stems back to the Swiss town Aargau which brought the idea into existence in the 1980s, according to several sources.
It picked up popularity across the UK during the first winter lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when people were stuck at home and thinking up ways to bring back the festive cheer.
Ceinws borrowed the idea from Corris, but Abby said the tradition is now here to stay.
Robin Brickley, 10, is the artist behind number 14's window. They said: "I like walking round the village seeing them and they are so creative.
"It is nice everyone does them in their own way."