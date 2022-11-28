Letter to the Editor: On 1 December, Gwynedd Council will decide whether to increase the council tax premium on second homes. They may increase the premium from 100 per cent to 300 per cent — four times as much as for residents. They say these changes will “ensure people can find an affordable home in the place they have grown up”, they will bring down house prices and raise money to pay for more social housing. But, the council tax premium is a very blunt instrument – that will cause job losses and reduce household and business income while doing little to make housing more affordable. Instead, we need a focussed set of policies to improve the provision of social housing and discourage the use of specific types of property for second homes and holiday lets. Council policy should aim to increase the availability of affordable houses that meet the needs of local people.