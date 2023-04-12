A POWYS councillor has welcomed the news that the current consultation on the future of the air ambulance service in mid and north Wales will consider the option presented by Plaid Cymru as a means of securing a viable future service in the area.
At a meeting with Stephen Harry, the Chief Ambulance Service Commissioner last week, it was confirmed that full consideration is being given to the Plaid Cymru proposal as a means of saving the air ambulance service at Welshpool and Caernarfon bases.
Cllr Elwyn Vaughan had presented a alternative to the closure of both bases last December with the emphasis on keeping both bases open, continuing with the current services but locating a additional RRV – Rapid Response Vehicle – to serve the north east.
Cllr Vaughan’s proposal is that Welshpool and Caernarfon bases are treated as one working unit, kept in place and operating split shifts as proposed at Rhuddlan.
“That would give day and evening cover but in addition in order to help the service meet the unmet need in the north east locate a extra RRV in the Wrexham area,” Cllr Vaughan said.
“This proposal could potentially reach 600 extra incidents a year, 300 with the new RRV; 100 not lost due to the Rhuddlan proposal; and 200 extra with the extended hours of cover as a result of the split shift.
“This would not only protect our rural communities, give a better service throughout mid and north Wales, but also save lives.”