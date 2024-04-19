An auction of paintings will take place this week to raise money for St John’s Church in Penrhyncoch.
The auction of local paintings, on Saturday, 27 April, will take place thanks to the families of Hugh Owen Jones and Robert Alun Jones who have donated the items.
“We also also grateful to our auctioneer Mr Iestyn Leshon who is giving his time to support the church,” said Reverend Lynn Rees.
Hugh Owen Jones Hugh was born in Corris, Meirionethshire, but had lived in Penrhyncoch since his marriage to Phyllis in 1948.
He moved to Panteg, working in Gogerddan until his retirement age 60.
Known locally as ‘Hugh Panteg’, he and his family were faithful members of St John's Church, Penrhyncoch and he served as one of the church wardens during the 1980s. Phyllis was an organist at the church for many years.
One of Hugh's interests was painting. He started painting as a young child, and continued to paint for the rest of his life. He never had any art lessons, but taught himself. His artwork can be seen in many homes, locally and further afield.
Hugh was also a photographer, having taken pictures for the local paper 'Y Tincer' at a number of events all over the local area.
He was also very fond of singing. He was a member of Penrhyncoch Choir and was a particularly good baritone.
Hugh started losing his sight when he was in his late eighties. He died in November 2020 aged 97.
Robert Alan Jones, known as Alan, was a kind and caring man and well-liked having lived in Panteg all his life with Hugh, Phyllis and his little sister, Janet.
Alan had worked in Gogerddan since he was 15 years old and that is where he worked until he decided to take early retirement in 2010.
Alan's talent was drawing portraits, mostly celebrities - actors, singers, rally drivers and Formula 1 drivers.
He was a keen photographer and loved going to watch car rallies, combining two of his hobbies.
He was also a collector of a vast amount of model cars and these were his pride and joy.
Sadly, Alan lost his battle against cancer in January 2021 aged only 68, barely two months after losing his father, Hugh.