Awdry Extravaganza hailed a great success
The second Awdry Extravaganza has been hailed a resounding success!
Over the weekend of 23 and 24 July, the Talyllyn Railway held the second Awdry Extravaganza, celebrating the work of Rev Wilbert Awdry, author of the famous Railway Series that included Thomas the Tank Engine.
Revt Awdry was an Anglican priest and railway enthusiast who became an enthusiastic member and volunteer guard on the Talyllyn Railway in 1952.
Awdry’s experiences on the Talyllyn Railway inspired him to create a fictitious narrow-gauge railway, the Skarloey Railway, which became the subject of an additional series of books within his ‘railway’ series.
Building on the success that was enjoyed with the first Awdry Extravaganza in 2021, the event organiser for the Talyllyn, Luke Ryan, himself a Railway Series expert, has been planning this event as soon as the last one had finished.
“We were blown away by the reception that the event received in 2021, so we knew that we were on the right track”, said Luke.
“This year we introduced some new ‘special’ services such as a photo charter and ‘The Picnic’ train which both sold out amazingly fast.”
The weekend improved on the 2021 event by nearly 50 per cent in revenue and attendee terms, but also increased its online presence with over 5,000 people watching the livestream, and 230 who bought tickets for the live broadcast of a lecture by railway historian Tim Dunn.
Talyllyn Railway’s general manager, Stuart Williams, said: “This year’s event exceeded our expectations and delivered record breaking sales in our shop, as well as attracting a diverse audience of visitors which came specifically for the event from as far away as Nashville in the USA.”
The event was attended by Rev Awdry’s daughter, his grandson and great grandchildren, all of whom delighted in the celebration of his work.
His daughter, Veronica Chambers said: “To be present at this extravaganza at the Talyllyn Railway was a real privilege. To see in action the still passionate interest and enjoyment of so many diverse people, of all ages and from different parts of the world, united by their love of Wilbert’s stories and the Skarloey Railway, was immensely moving.
“For me it was an incredible and often humbling experience… to meet a lad whose time in hospital after two big organ transplants had been transformed by the stories, the one who had found the courage to become a volunteer, those who told of firm friendships made over the miles through shared interest, those who remembered meeting Wilbert himself, or Christopher, those who had travelled from the States.
“Father would have been amazed and delighted to think that his stories based on his beloved Talyllyn Railway touched, and still do, so many people for good, and I and my family are immensely proud”.
Planning for next year’s event has already begun, with a date to be announced soon.
