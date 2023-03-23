Bangor University has been nominated in five categories at this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards, including University of the Year.
The university has been nominated for University of the Year as well as in the Halls, Lectures and Teaching Quality, Student Union, Halls and Postgraduate categories.
Professor Nichola Callow, pro vice-chancellor education and head of human sciences at Bangor said the university “is delighted to be nominated for University of the Year and across a range of other categories in this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards, including Lecturers and Teaching Quality, Students’ Union, Accommodation and Postgraduate”.
“Bangor University community is delighted that our students have shown their support and appreciation by nominating their university in these awards.”
The awards were established in 2012. This year’s winners will be announced at a black-tie event on 26 April in London hosted by comedian, actor and writer Ellie Taylor.