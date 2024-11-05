Police have renewed their appeal for information after the body of a man was found in a mid Wales reservoir.
A post mortem has been conducted which estimates the man’s age at being between 30 and 60 years of age.
Police say the man was approximately 6 foot tall and was wearing a Zone 3 Agile wetsuit.
The post mortem determined that he may have been dead for between three and 12 weeks before being discovered.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing their appeal for information to help identify the body of a person who was found in the Claerwen Reservoir, Powys on Friday, 18 October.
“Officers attended the reservoir after receiving a call from a member of the public who had seen a body in the water at just before 8.30am.”
Detective Inspector Anthea Ponting, Senior Investigating Officer added: “I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information following our first appeal.
“Following a post-mortem, I can confirm that the body is a man, aged between 30 and 60 years old. He is approximately 6ft tall and was wearing a Zone 3 Agile wetsuit. It is estimated that he could have been dead for between three and twelve weeks.
“If you think this the new information could relate to someone you may know please speak to police.
“We would still like to hear from anyone who has visited the Claerwen reservoir, or the surrounding area, since the beginning of July, and haven’t spoken to police yet about any unattended personal property such as bags, clothes, shoes, or anything else that stood out.
“We’d like to hear from you whether you saw something that caught your attention and left it there, or you removed it from the area.”
Claerwen reservoir is situated in the Cambrian Mountains between Pontrhydfendigaid and Rhayader and holds nearly as much water as all the other reservoirs combined, and can produce 1680 kilowatts. In total all the dams can produce 3.5 megawatts, which is about 6,000 homes.
Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police either by sending a direct message on social media, by visiting the online portal, emailing [email protected] or phoning 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: 64 of October 18, 2024