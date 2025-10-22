A group of Bronglais campaigners have travelled to Cardiff Bay today (Wednesday) as the Senedd prepares to debate a petition on the future of services at the Aberystwyth hospital.
The debate follows a petition signed by more than 17,500 people calling on the Welsh Government and Hywel Dda University Health Board to protect and invest in Bronglais Hospital’s stroke unit, rather than downgrading it to a “treat and transfer” model.
Campaigners said that Bronglais Hospital currently delivers a high-performing stroke service, yet Hywel Dda’s consultation proposals include no plans to retain full stroke services at Bronglais and could see acute stroke patients transferred over two hours away for treatment.
The Protect Bronglais Services (PBS) was set up in the wake of the move and the group said “our supporters believe this is unsafe, unfair, and unacceptable for Mid Wales.”
To ensure Mid Wales voices are heard while the petition is discussed, PBS has subsidised transport for supporters to attend the debate in person, including stroke survivors, patients, and community representatives from Ceredigion and Powys.
The coach, provided by Lloyds Coaches, has been coordinated with support from Machynlleth Patients Forum and dedicated local campaigners Keith Jackson and Ruth Davies and our own Chair Lisa Francis.
PBS said it “would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their hard work in organising this at very short notice.”
The group will gather on the steps of the Senedd before the debate “to show the strength of feeling from Mid Wales communities and to urge decision-makers to guarantee fair, local, and life-saving services for all.”
The debate will be broadcast live on Senedd.tv.
Speaking ahead of the debate, Ceredigion MS Elin Jones has confirmed that she has secured a meeting with the Health Minister alongside representatives of Protect Bronglais Services.
She said: “I’m glad the Health Minister, Jeremy Miles, has agreed to my request to meet with representatives of the Bronglais petition to discuss the future of stroke services in mid Wales. "Wednesday is a real opportunity to influence Welsh Government on the importance of retaining full stroke rehabilitation at Bronglais hospital.
"Moving stroke patients to Llanelli and forcing their families to undertake unacceptably long daily visits is not acceptable to my constituents. It is important that the Minister hears how unpalatable these proposals are. It’s time for the Health Board to withdraw the stroke proposals from its Clinical Services Plan and start again to design a stroke service that serves all of mid and west Wales equally. “
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said to campaigners gathered outside before the debate: “This proposal is not just a technical change - it’s a fundamental shift in how care is delivered to our communities.
“I’ve spoken with families in south Meirionnydd who are deeply worried. Downgrading stroke services at Bronglais would be a betrayal of the communities who rely on it.’
“We need a service that is rooted in the realities of rural life - not one that forces vulnerable patients to travel hours for essential care. In rural areas like Tywyn, Llanymawddwy or Machynlleth, public transport is patchy at best.’
“If a loved one is transferred miles away, how do families visit? How do they stay involved in care and recovery? These are not minor inconveniences - they’re barriers that isolate patients and put strain on carers.’
“One woman from Dolgellau told me how her father suffered a stroke last year and was treated swiftly at Bronglais - she credits that local response with saving his life. We need a stroke service that reflects the geography and reality of life in mid and west Wales.’
“That means genuine regional collaboration, specialist clinical leadership, and a commitment to care that’s close to home. Ysbyty Bronglais has served our communities with dedication and skill - it must not be reduced to a stopgap ‘treat and transfer’ site.’
“This is about dignity, safety, and fairness. I urge the Welsh Government and health boards to listen to the voices of our communities and rethink this plan before irreversible harm is done.”
