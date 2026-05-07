Three Welsh places have been named in the top seven UK coastal spots for wildlife watching this spring, including one in Ceredigion.
Simply Sea Views gave the top spot to The Farne Islands in Northumberland, home to over 40,000 puffins between May and July. Around 200,000 different seabirds, and sometimes dolphins and grey seals can be spotted here all-year-round.
Number two is New Quay, Ceredigion where Britain’s biggest pod of resident bottlenose dolphins live, and can be spotted almost daily from New Quay’s harbour wall.
Other species of dolphins and whales, including orcas and humpbacks, can often be seen from this specially recognised conservation area.
The best time to visit New Quay for wildlife spotting is between spring to early autumn, although sightings are possible all-year-round. Mid-morning on calm days is the best time of day to ensure you will see the dolphins and there are guided boat trips to take you to the best areas. As the dolphins come so close to the harbour wall, there is also an option to kayak near to where they are swimming, however it is important to keep at least 50 meters distance away from them and not surround the pods.
As well as seeing the dolphins themselves, you can also visit The Cardigan Bay Marine Wildlife Centre for free to learn all about the coastal wildlife in the area.
New Quay is the perfect location to visit, where you can stay right on the harbour along the water front. Plus, just 200 meters from the mainland, Cardigan Island is a key spot for nesting seabirds and seals.
The seals and puffins at Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire sealed third place, seabirds at Bempton Cliffs, East Yorkshire, fourth, the seals and dolphins at South West Coast Path, North Devon, fifth, gannets at Bass Rock, East Lothian, sixth and seabirds at South Stack, Anglesey, seventh.
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