The best time to visit New Quay for wildlife spotting is between spring to early autumn, although sightings are possible all-year-round. Mid-morning on calm days is the best time of day to ensure you will see the dolphins and there are guided boat trips to take you to the best areas. As the dolphins come so close to the harbour wall, there is also an option to kayak near to where they are swimming, however it is important to keep at least 50 meters distance away from them and not surround the pods.