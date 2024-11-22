A Machynlleth community group is taking the national housing crisis into its own hands with a cohousing vision.
Dyfi Cohousing was formed by concerned community members coming together with a shared dream of creating affordable cohousing.
Their aim is to create a ‘sustainable, vibrant and supportive community where neighbours share resources and responsibilities, creating a better quality of life for everyone’.
Though still in its infancy, the group which started as a WhatsApp chat is now seeking steering group members with a drop-in meet and greet session on 4 Dec, and is guided by Welsh government-backed development agency Cwmpas.
Katy Fowler, a steering group member, said: “Cohousing would be my preferred way of living, especially as a disabled and full-time parent, and from talking to others, a lot can see the value in it.
“It combines having your own private dwelling with community aspects such as shared resources, a common house for shared meals and events, guest bedrooms, shared laundry etc.
“It’s designed so there’s a central space for opportunities to mix with neighbours, whilst also being safer for children.
“Though colloquially we all know there’s a housing problem here - I’d go so far as to call it a crisis - one of our next steps will be doing a housing needs assessment with the help of Cwmpas.
“We’re now looking for more people to join us - it doesn’t have to be people who would eventually live in the development, just people who want to contribute to the process.”
Machynlleth’s housing issues are exacerbated by lack of land, being surrounded by floodplains and common land.
However Dyfi Cohousings' desires are also reflected in feedback for the new Local Development Plan (LDP), says town councillor Ann Macgarry: “The questionnaire we did recently confirmed that there is extremely strong support for more housing in Machynlleth but not for more private housing.
“People worry that private housing will be beyond the reach of local people and will just add to the difficulty local young people have in finding secure housing.
“Interestingly, as well as wanting more council and housing association homes, a lot of people supported the idea of co-operative housing.
“I think that this reflects people's desire to work together and have more control over their housing.”
The draft LDP has earmarked the old primary school site and land by Garth Road for housing development.
A Cwmpas spokesperson said: “Cwmpas works for positive change across Wales delivering the Communities Creating Homes project.
“This project offers support and advice to new and existing organisations looking to develop community-led housing schemes.
“Dyfi Cohousing joins around 40 community-led groups across Wales aspiring to create new affordable homes in their community.
“Cwmpas supports these groups to explore the feasibility of their ideas, through to finding land and funding to creating either new build or renovating homes that will remain affordable for future generations.”
Dyfi Cohousing is hosting a drop-in presentation event on Wednesday 4 December 3-7pm in the Vane Tempest Room at Y Plas.