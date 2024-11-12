A report before the committee, which met on 11 November, said the fund has invested £3.4 million of the £10 million it pledged to a Bute Energy subsidiary called Bute Energy Development Holdings Ltd. The report said the investment – part of a £70 million commitment from a group of Welsh public sector pension funds – was “exclusively limited to a portfolio of 16 onshore wind projects” and could only be used for this purpose. It said while Green GEN Cymru’s grid projects were owned by the same parent company as Bute Energy’s, Green GEN Cymru was a separate entity, and its grid projects were “specifically carved out of” the £70 million investment.