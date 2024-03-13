Gwynedd Council will buy a vacant Caernarfon building to convert into homes.
The purchase from Welsh Government will provide homes for up to 46 individuals and families following a decision to proceed with the purchase of the Crown Offices, Penrallt.
The building used to house the Welsh Government in Caernarfon but has been empty for an extended period.
The council aims to give new life to the disused building, encouraging community growth in the centre of Caernarfon, working towards easing the housing pressure in Gwynedd and ensuring full support is given to give to people in need of housing. The council also intends to include a Housing Services Hub on the ground floor of the building.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Housing and Property Cabinet Member, said: “For years now, the need for homes has been on the rise in Gwynedd. We must recognise the human impact of these figures – especially on the mental and physical well-being of the most vulnerable in our communities. This is not just a local issue; it is a national trend, and the council is committed to ensuring no one in Gwynedd is left without a roof over their heads.
“Purchasing the Penrallt building in Caernarfon is an extremely positive step forward. The site will offer a home to those in need of housing, while the council will be available to offer support. Furthermore, this development will provide high quality accommodation to help ease the pressure on Cyngor Gwynedd’s housing services.
“But this development is only one piece of the jigsaw. The council is taking great strides to tackle some of the causes of the housing crisis through its Housing Action Plan – building more homes, bringing empty homes back into use and into the hands of local people, and providing more housing for people experiencing homelessness.”
Canol Tref Caernarfon councillor, Cai Larsen, said: “As a member in an area like Caernarfon where there are a significant number of people on waiting lists, and where it is common for people to find themselves homeless, I welcome this development and any measure to prepare provision and support for those who need housing.
“I have been worried about the site – it is messy and deteriorating and it causes problems for people who live in the area due to anti-social behaviour and problems with the alarm system, so seeing a scheme like this is good news for me and the residents of the area.”