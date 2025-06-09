Ceredigion councillors are being asked to back a campaign to safeguard services at Bronglais hospital in Aberystwyth.
A motion will be put before a full council meeting on Thursday, asking members to back the Protect Bronglais Services campaign and to seek assurances from Hywel Dda Health Board and the Welsh Government over the future provision of services in mid Wales.
Hywel Dda University Health Board has started a consultation on a new Clinical Services Plan.
The plan includes turning Bronglais’ stroke unit into a ‘Treat and Transfer’ Unit, a move that has been greeted with uproar by local politicians and residents and led to the formation of a residents’ group in a bid to put pressure on the health board to retain services at the Aberystwyth hospital.
Deputy leader of Ceredigion County Council and Aberystwyth councillor, Alun Williams, will table a motion at Ceredigion's full council meeting on Thursday.
It states: “Ysbyty Cyffredinol Bronglais may be on the northern periphery of the Hywel Dda Health Board area, but it is in a central position on the map of Wales and the only general hospital between Carmarthen and Bangor. It provides vital healthcare services for patients in Ceredigion, Powys and Meirionydd.
"Accessibility and local provision are fundamental to good healthcare and we will take a critical view of any proposals likely to lead to a loss of local services. We note that concerns have recently been raised about the potential reduction of services at the hospital by Hywel Dda University Health Board - this time concerning stroke services.
"To this end we support in principle the work of the Protect Bronglais Services local campaign group in its efforts to prevent any reduction of services at the hospital.
"Given that public transport links are already inadequate in this region, moving services away from Aberystwyth will make access to adequate hospital treatment even more difficult.
"As a council we call for the maximum provision of facilities and services at Ysbyty Cyffredinol Bronglais and for equity of healthcare for the population of central Wales.
"We ask that:
"1) Hywel Dda University Health Board acknowledges that the residents of Ceredigion and central Wales deserve as full and accessible a health service as all other residents within the Board's remit.
"2) Hywel Dda University Health Board, and the Welsh Government, clarify their positions on the future of vital services at Bronglais in general and equity of access to healthcare for the population of central Wales, stroke services in particular.”
The proposal has been seconded by Cllr Gareth Davies.
The Protect Bronglais Services campaign group is to hold a public meeting at the Great Hall on Friday, 20 June at 7pm.
Speaking on the upcoming meeting and threats to services at Bronglais, Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, said: “Some of us remember the protest meetings and marches over 20 years ago regarding proposals to downgrade maternity services, urgent 24/7 surgery and the A&E at Bronglais at the time.
“There was a huge public outcry against the proposals and in the end the health board had to drop the plans.
“We need to see the same response again and get the same outcome. To do this we all need to work together and speak with one voice.
“It’s possible this Great Hall meeting could be the biggest ever protest meeting in Aberystwyth.
“Local people have been astounded that there is a real possibility of transferring the Bronglais stroke service to Llanelli over 1 hr 45 mins away, door to door.
“I’m pleased that the newly-formed Bronglais protest group has organised such a large hall for the meeting. Let’s fill the Great Hall so that the voice of mid Wales is heard loud and clear - think again Hywel Dda!”
The Health Board said it “will consider what they have heard in consultation, as well as supporting evidence and data.”
The results of the consultation are due to be discussed at the Health Board meeting in November.
