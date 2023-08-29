AN 89-YEAR-OLD Llanidloes man forced a police officer who was directing traffic away from an accident in Powys to move out of the road by failing to stop despite the officer “forcefully waving his arms.”
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 23 August that Donald Davies, of 16 Llys Nant, Llidiart y Waun, was driving an Isuzu Yukon on the A458 at Welshpool on 30 January, where an accident had occurred.
The court heard that a police officer, who was stood in the road wearing a high-vis jacket and directing traffic as a result of the accident, noticed Davies approaching from the direction of Shrewsbury.
“The officer could see that the car was not slowing down and was getting closer,” the court heard.
“The officer began to wave his outstretched arm forcefully in a motion that exaggerated that he required him to stop.
“The officer even used both arms held straight and out towards the vehicle.”
Despite the attempts, Davies “was not slowing down and as a result the officer moved to the pavement and shouted as the vehicle went past.”
The car only “began to slow as it went past the damaged vehicle”, the court heard.
“The officer began to walk briskly after the car in an attempt to speak to the driver and was still shouting in order to try and get Davies’ attention, when the defendant began to move off again.
“The officer began to run and had to physically slam his hand onto the back quarter panel in order to gain the drivers attention.”
The court heard that the officer conducted an eye test on the side of the road, which Davies passed.
Davies pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and was fined him £80 and handed five penalty points.
He must pay £110 costs and a £32 surcharge.