An Aberystwyth University student has been banned from driving for 18 months after being caught drink driving.
Charlie Carroll, of Pentre Jane Morgan halls of residence, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
The court heard that the 21-year-old was stopped while driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Penglais Hill on 9 October.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Carroll had 69 microgrammes of alcohol in a 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Carroll from driving for 18 months.
Carroll was also handed a fine of £120 and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.