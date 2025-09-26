A woman who assaulted a man and destroyed a bottle of whiskey and mugs at an Aberystwyth pub has been fined by magistrates.
Kelly Langham, whose address was given in court as c/o 4 Aeron Court, Talsarn, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 September.
The 40-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting Alex Toon at the Yr Hen Orsaf Wetherspoons pub in Aberystwyth on 29 August this year.
Langham also admitted destroyed two mugs and a bottle of Bells Whiskey worth £13.74 on the same day.
Magistrates handed Langham a fine of £120.
She must also pay compensation to the pub of £13.74, compensation to the assault victim of £50, £85 costs and a £48 victim fund surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.