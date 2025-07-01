Signs have been erected near a popular beach with dog walkers asking them to keep their pets on leads to stop the spread of bird flu.
Two separate cases of Avian Influenza were identified in Wales last week, with one near Haverfordwest and the other near Wrexham.
A dog walker contacted the Cambrian News on Tuesday, sending a photo of the poster that has been placed at the bridge entrance to Tanybwlch beach, south of Aberystwyth.
The Ceredigion County Council notice reads: "Don't risk spreading bird flu!
"Keep to the footpath.
"Do not pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds.
"Do not touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings.
"If you keep poultry or other birds, wash your hands and clean and disinfect your footwear before tending to your birds to prevent spread.
"Please report dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese, or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey to Defra's GB helpline: 03459 335577 (any found on beaches please also report to Clic).
Ceredigion County Council has been asked for more details as to whether posters have been placed at other popular dog walking sites.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.