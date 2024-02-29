Farming Connect’s Agri Academy is igniting a spark for a new generation of farming entrepreneurs and trailblazers.
This spring, the Farming Connect Agri Academy Alumni totals exactly 300 people, each proud to reflect on the time spent on the Farming Connect flagship personal development residential programme as an invaluable experience. Some even call it transformational.
Its winning formula has been known to forge deep rooted friendships and ignite business ideas that may even change the course of one’s career.
Split into two cohorts, the Agri Academy and Junior Academy are aimed at equipping and inspiring the next generation of farming entrepreneurs in Wales.
The Junior Academy is designed for individuals aged between 16 and 21 years old who are interested in developing a career or setting up a business in the food or farming industries.
Do you have big ambitions but need some help to decide which path to take? Would you like to grow in confidence, develop your skills and knowledge to achieve your potential as an individual? There are 24 highly sought after places up for grabs for the 2024 intake.
The Agri Academy provides an inspiring programme of training, mentoring, support and guidance over three intense residential sessions. Each element could provide you with the firm foundations that you require to succeed.
By creating new professional development opportunities, the Agri Academy has given individuals the confidence to aim high and the support they need to help them achieve their goals for the future.
The programme is an opportunity to share ideas and learn from each other, to create new contacts and develop networks that will open doors and create opportunities.
“Since 2012, the Agri Academy has been taking away the comfort blanket and pushing its members towards broader horizons,” said Einir Davies, head of skills at Menter a Busnes, which delivers the Farming Connect programme.
“We wanted Agri Academy 2024 to be no different and are pleased to be able to offer an unique, once in a lifetime opportunity to yet another group of young people.
“I would urge every young person who is eligible and able to give their full commitment, time and energy to the programme to apply today for this highly sought after opportunity. Now is your time.”
The application window will close on Monday, 15 April.
For more information and to download application forms, go to businesswales.gov.wales/farmingconnect/business/agri-academy