Borth glaciologist to feature in Frozen Planet II
A BORTH professor will feature in the flagship BBC documentary Frozon Planet II this weekend.
Professor in Glaciology at The Arctic University of Norway, Alun Hubbard, will present his Greenland ice sheet research in the Sir David Attenborough documentary this evening (Sunday) on BBC 1 at 8pm.
The final episode of the currently series, entitled Science, will feature scientists from across the icy regions of the world.
Speaking to the Cambrian News, Prof Hubbard said: “I have the initial seven minute - opening slot right at the very beginning of the programme - introducing my research on, within and around the Greenland ice sheet.
“The sequences starts off with sailing into one of Greenland’s iceberg chocked fjords - aboard my Welsh sailboat (Gambo) which I sailed from Aberystwyth for the project - and from which I launch my research project on the ice sheet.
“I had a preview of the episode last week at the BBC’s Natural History Unit in Bristol - and in my judgement - it is one of the most illuminating and credible documentaries on the state of the Earth’s icy places and the remarkable ecosystems they support.
“Six stories from the most remote and hostile places narrated and beautifully woven by Sir David to wow-audiences for a world-changing impact.”
So far the series has been heaped with accolades and has viewing figures in the UK of over 12 million viewers.
Professor Hubbard will also appear on BBC 4 on Sunday evening in the prize winning documentary "Into the Ice" (Jackson Wild film festival Winner) - that will also be aired at 10pm.
Into the Ice will be aired on BBC 4 this evening
