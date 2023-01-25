Tir Coed has been successful with two fundraising applications from the Natural Resources Wales Resilient Community Award 2022-24, each for one year.
A contribution of £123,094 towards the AnTir Carmarthenshire & Pembrokeshire Project and £93,630 towards AnTir Ceredigion & Powys enables the learning and wellbeing charity to work with over 1,000 people improving woodlands, community gardens and publicly accessible spaces for nature and local communities, whilst improving confidence and skills for participants and awarding accredited units.
AnTir expands Tir Coed’s woodland-based provision to include nature-friendly food growing, regenerative practices such as hedge, meadow or orchard restoration – and broader heritage skills.
Operations director Cath Seymour said: “This is fantastic news – and a real lifeline for Tir Coed!
“It means that we can keep on supporting disadvantaged people, training those who wish to progress into outdoor jobs or volunteering, and improving community spaces for the benefit of all.
“It means that we can contribute our small part to help local communities become more resilient – in the face of climate change, the nature crisis, physical and mental health challenges and now the cost of living crisis too!”
Although Tir Coed still has fundraising to do to deliver the ambitious AnTir project, Cath says NRW’s grant funding makes their targets “much more achievable”.
NRW’s Sarah Coakham, senior officer (funding) People and Places Team, Mid Wales, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tir Coed on this project, connecting people with their environment whilst increasing skills, improving health, well-being and the environment.
“The Resilient Communities Grant will provide communities with the opportunities to restore and enhance nature in their local areas, particularly in Wales’ most disadvantaged communities and those with little access to nature, helping us all respond to the challenges of the climate emergency and reverse the decline in biodiversity.”