A new initiative is offering families grants of up £5,000 to return home to rural north and west Wales.
The grant is open to people who are originally from Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey.
The money is being offered to assist families who are considering returning and can include help to pay for transport costs, rent or mortgage costs, childcare costs, or even Welsh lessons.
One family that has already benefited from this support is Huw Brassington’s, who is originally from Gwynedd but has been living and working in Cumbria for a few years.
Huw said: "The Llwyddo'n Lleol grant has made it easier for us to make that decision to move home to Wales.
"Not only am I bringing my job with me but I’ll also be looking for people from north Wales to work with me. This is part of the Llwyddo’n Lleol grant’s effect. It has led to good jobs for other people in north Wales."
The emigration of families and young people is recognised as one of the main reasons for the decline in the number of Welsh speakers in its strongholds.
As a result, Llwyddo’n Lleol wants to convince young people and young families who have already left that having a bright future, with a good job in an exciting field, is possible in their native community.
To be eligible for the £5,000 grant, a couple o family must have at least one adult aged 35 or under and for one of them to be from the ARFOR region, which comprises of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Anglesey.
A member of the family also has to know Welsh or is committed to learning the language and can commit to return to the region by March 2025 and be happy to share their experience of moving back on camera.
There is some flexibility regarding the above requirements, so if you don’t meet all the requirements but are interested, contact Llwyddo'n Lleol for a chat: [email protected].