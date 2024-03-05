“It is vital that farmers are supported to grow sustainably produced food and adopt practices that help restore nature and tackle climate change. But in order to do this, farmers need to be properly rewarded. Without sufficient funding, farmers will simply not be able to undertake the variety of actions needed by the Scheme to help restore nature and make their farms more climate resilient. There is also a need for appropriate funding to invest in training and jobs so that current and future generations of farmers are first in line to prosper from a just transition to more sustainable farming practices.”