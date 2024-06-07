These are: “A clear undertaking to provide a UK agricultural support budget for the length of the next parliament – a ring-fenced multi-annual agricultural budget through to the next election; A commitment to look afresh at the budgetary allocation provided to support UK agriculture in order to restore its real terms value which has been significantly eroded by inflation and Welsh farming now needs a budget of over £500m annually to take account of inflation and to help ensure that the industry’s ambitions for food, nature and climate can be met.”