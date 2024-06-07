NFU Cymru has outlined the union’s priorities for the next UK Government to help support farmers and rural communities in Wales.
With the next UK Government deciding the overall budget for Welsh farming, the NFU Cymru 2024 General Election Manifesto sets out three clear asks of the next government in relation to funding.
These are: “A clear undertaking to provide a UK agricultural support budget for the length of the next parliament – a ring-fenced multi-annual agricultural budget through to the next election; A commitment to look afresh at the budgetary allocation provided to support UK agriculture in order to restore its real terms value which has been significantly eroded by inflation and Welsh farming now needs a budget of over £500m annually to take account of inflation and to help ensure that the industry’s ambitions for food, nature and climate can be met.”
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “Government investment in agriculture provides stability to farm businesses and is crucial to maintaining the supply of safe, high quality and affordable food. Our ability as a nation to feed itself is of growing importance in a world which is increasingly unstable as conflict rages in many parts of the world, supply chains are increasingly stressed and our climate changes.”
“Although agriculture has been devolved to Cardiff for a quarter of a century, aside from the budget, there are a number of important policy areas reserved to Westminster which impact directly and indirectly on the industry which we have also focussed on in our 2024 General Election manifesto.
“Food production and food security must be given the priority they deserve in this country. There are a number of policy levers related to food security which will sit in the hands of the next UK Government, and it is vital that we put steps in place to make sure we are a food-secure nation.
“The culture, heritage and quality associated with Welsh food and drink means our products are in demand around the world. Opportunities do exist in the post-Brexit landscape to further grow our export markets.”