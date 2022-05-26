Funding for AI and data science projects

Welsh Government funding is helping universities become leaders in the field ( Welsh Government )

WELSH Government investment in universities collaborating in data science and artificial intelligence is “changing lives and helping Wales become an international leader in the field.”

A part of the Digital Strategy for Wales - £500,000 of Welsh Government funding is being shared between 22 innovative projects, including work by academics at Aberystwyth University.

Wales Data Nation Accelerator (WDNA) is a collaboration between Cardiff, Swansea, Aberystwyth and Bangor universities to help Wales secure long-term data science and AI success.

As data science and AI become more widespread, university research teams are helping people across Wales by ensuring projects are being taken forward with industry so the outcomes can be adopted to improve economic returns, quality of life and sustainability.

Aberystwyth University are supporting the agricultural sector by using AI to quickly identify parasites common in grazing livestock in Wales due to our climate.

Bangor University are supporting our environment by developing software tools to deploy radar technology along the Welsh coastline to provide marine renewable developers, ports and local authorities with valuable, real-time information about the waves and currents in our coastal waters.

Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said: “Wales is home to fantastic higher education research.

“It is great to see our universities working together to make sure Wales is on the forefront of developments in data science and artificial intelligence.

“I am pleased that this funding has helped support projects with the power to improve people’s lives here in Wales and further afield.