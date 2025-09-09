Former children’s commissioner Sally Holland will chair the independent assessment of all maternity and neonatal services in Wales.
The assurance assessment is designed to provide real-time and immediate assurance about the quality and safety of maternity and neonatal services following the results of the independent review of Swansea Bay’s maternity services and concerns about other UK maternity and neonatal units.
The independent panel of experts, led by Professor Holland, will provide the Health Secretary with recommendations about the future development and improvement of services.
Prof Holland will be joined on the panel by a range of experts with experience covering family engagement, obstetrics, midwifery and neonatology, all with a shared interest in improving the quality of maternity and neonatal services.
