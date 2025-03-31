Organisations in mid and west Wales that can help improve overall health and well-being have signed a charter committing to do so.
At a recent Social Model for Health and Wellbeing (SMfHW) Summit leaders from Hywel Dda University Health Board, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire County Councils, Welsh Government, Public Health Wales, University Wales Trinity St David, and voluntary organisations signed the charter.
The SMfHW Charter focuses on reducing health inequalities, enabling communities to have more control over their health to achieve and maintain the best possible health.
Dr Ardiana Gjini, Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda said the summit “reinforced our commitment, alongside our partners, to apply the SMfHWB Principles and work directly with communities to improve health and wellbeing across Wales.”