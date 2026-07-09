Thanks to a donation of £26,273 from the West Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group, Hywel Dda Health Charities has been able to fund a significant refurbishment of the patient waiting room and adjacent kitchen at Glangwili Hospital’s Chemotherapy Day Unit.
The West Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group is a patient-led group of volunteers working in West and South West Wales. They offer support to prostate cancer patients and their families and friends.
The transformation has created a more comfortable, welcoming, and calming environment for patients undergoing treatment at the unit, as well as for families and carers who accompany them to appointments.
Previously, the waiting area was dated, dark, and uninviting, a stark contrast to the compassionate care provided within the unit.
Patients often spend long periods in this space before treatment or clinic appointments, and the old-fashioned furniture and tired appearance did not create the most comfortable or welcoming environment.
The refurbishment project included the removal of old fixtures, full redecoration, installation of new flooring and ceiling, the purchase of comfortable furniture, and the addition of new artwork to enhance the space.
Gina Beard, Lead Cancer Nurse, said: “We are so grateful for the donation from the West Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group which has enabled us to transform the space.
“This has made a real difference to our patients. We’ve been able to create a space that feels less clinical and more comforting.
“The calming colours and comfortable seating help ease anxiety and make a difficult time a little more bearable for patients and their loved ones.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, added: “We are deeply grateful to the West Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group for their donation. Your generosity has enabled us to create a pleasant and relaxing space for patients and their families.”
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