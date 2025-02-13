Couples seeking fertility treatment in Wales face a postcode lottery in terms of access to services, a Senedd member warned.
James Evans, the Conservatives’ shadow health secretary, said the eligibility criteria for NHS-funded fertility treatments varies across the country.
Mr Evans called for the Welsh Government to standardise the criteria to make sure everyone has equal access to treatment and provide people with greater choice.
He said: “There are notable differences in the fertility treatments offered across different health boards and patients often lack autonomy to choose their preferred treatment centre.”
Sarah Murphy, the mental health minister, said one in six couples will struggle with infertility.
She explained that the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority regulates the NHS and private sector.