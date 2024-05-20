Hywel Dda health board has apologised for ‘the hurt, pain and suffering caused to patients and their families and loved ones’ following the release of the Infected Blood Inquiry report.
The long-delayed report was published on Monday and says the infected blood scandal was ‘not an accident’ and its failures lie with ‘successive governments, the NHS and blood services’.
Sir Brian Langstaff, who chaired the investigation, said the calamity could “largely, though not entirely, have been avoided” – but successive governments and others in authority “did not put patient safety first”.
People suffering with haemophilia and other bleeding disorders were given blood infected with HIV and hepatitis viruses, during the 1970s and 1980s.
Up to 30,000 people are thought to have been affected and around 3,000 have died, with around 400 people in Wales known to have been infected, but this figure does not include others who have died or may not have known they were infected.
On its website, Hywel Dda University Health Board has a page offering advice on those affected, on which it says: “Patients across the UK, including some who received blood products whilst receiving care from Hywel Dda University Health Board’s legacy organisations, were subsequently infected.
“We are sorry for the hurt, pain and suffering caused to patients and their families and loved ones.”
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts who has long campaigned for local families impacted by the infected blood scandal has described the release of the Infected Blood Inquiry's final report as "a significant step forward".
Mrs Saville Roberts has previously raised the case of Judith Thomas and Ruth Jenkins from Pen Llyn, whose late husband and brother Christopher, died in 1990 having been infected with contaminated blood and who have long campaigned for justice for those impacted by the scandal.
She said: "For both victims and their families, the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry report represents an important step forward in their decades-long struggle for justice.
"This appalling miscarriage of justice has taken the lives of far too many and ruined many more. For too long the voices of those impacted by this scandal were silenced.
"This long anticipated report lays bare a catalogue of failures at every level which permitted the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history to go unchecked for so long.
"The release of this report also gives voice to victims and their families including Judith Thomas and Ruth Jenkins from my constituency - wife and sister of Christopher Thomas from Pen Llŷn who died from the effects of contaminated blood in 1990.
"Their steadfast campaigning and personal story is representative of countless others from across Wales and the UK who have waited for so long for the truth to be acknowledged.
"The contaminated blood scandal had a life-changing impact on tens of thousands of victims who were promised the hope of effective treatment. It can only be right that they and their loved ones can finally see the justice they have been denied for so long.
"As we near the passing the Bill, I will continue to do all that I can to hold the UK government to account so that victims and their families are awarded the compensation they so rightfully deserve, bringing some element of closure to the pain so many have unnecessarily endured."
Wales’ Health Secretary, Eluned Morgan MS, said: “This was the worst treatment scandal in the NHS. While it pre-dates devolution, as the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care in Wales, I want to apologise to all those who were infected and have been affected by this terrible tragedy.
“I want to place on record my thanks to Sir Brian for his time and compassion shown during the inquiry. I also want to express my admiration for the strength shown by all those who gave evidence about their personal experiences and their families, many of whom campaigned for a public inquiry to take place for decades.
“It is right that their voices have been heard and I hope that survivors and their families feel assured that the inquiry has taken account of their evidence and provided answers to their questions and concerns.”
Hywel Dda’s website says: “If you are worried that you or a loved one may be infected or affected by contaminated blood products, we can discuss this with you.
“You can contact us Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.00pm (excludes bank holidays).
“Telephone: 0300 303 8322 and choose option 1.”
Betsi Cadwaladr’s website says: “If you are worried that you or a loved one may be affected by contaminated blood products you can contact our Infected Blood Inquiry Helpline on 03000 840088 .
“The Helpline is open from Monday to Friday between 8am – 6pm and Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 2pm. The Helpline will open on Monday, 20 May.”
Both Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Hywel Dda University Health Board have been approached for comment.