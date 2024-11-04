An “overwhelming” 72 per cent of Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members working in the NHS in Wales who took part in the consultation voted to reject the Welsh government's proposed 5.5 per cent pay increase for 2024/25.
The First Minister announced the pay award in September, with the 5.5 per cent increase expected to be paid in November salaries.
However, this result “demonstrates that RCN Wales members decisively believe this award does not recognise the value, expertise, and critical responsibility held by nursing staff in Wales.,” the union said.
Helen Whyley, RCN Wales Executive Director, said: “Our members have spoken loudly and clearly: nursing staff in Wales know their worth.
“After years of underpayment, this award fails to match the safety-critical nature of their work and the extensive skills they bring to the NHS.
“With the NHS in Wales in a fragile state, it is imperative that the Welsh government commits to valuing nursing staff to strengthen recruitment and retention, which will, in turn, improve patient care.”
“The RCN calls on the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care to engage in urgent talks toward pay restoration to address the historical underpayment faced by nurses in Wales."