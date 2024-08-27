A cash strapped health board says that it is still “fully committed” to developing a multi-agency Health and Wellbeing Campus in north Powys which includes a 32 bed hospital.
It had been expected that Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) would have submitted a business case for the North Powys Wellbeing Programme - which will bring health, social care, education, voluntary sector and even housing together in The Park area in Newtown - to the Welsh Government this summer.
But this has not been the case, and concerns were raised last autumn that the programme was in danger of being shelved due to a squeeze on public finances.
At the time health board chiefs said that “progress” would be made in 2024 with the business case to be sent to the Welsh Government this summer.
A PTHB spokesman on behalf of the North Powys Wellbeing Programme said: “We remain fully committed to the development of a multi-agency Health and Wellbeing Campus in Newtown, and we are in ongoing discussions with Welsh Government regarding our strategic outline case.
“Approval of the strategic outline case by Welsh Government will then launch further conversations with our communities on the next steps required to develop the outline business case.”