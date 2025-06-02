A new Independent Members to Powys Teaching Health Board is being recruited by the Welsh Government.
Carl Cooper, Chair of the Powys Teaching Health Board said: “Reflecting our commitment to board diversity, applications from currently underrepresented population groups are particularly welcomed.
“As a large, deeply rural Health Board, Powys presents particular opportunities and challenges.
“This makes Board membership especially interesting, stimulating and enjoyable.
“We are looking to appoint someone with the necessary skills, but also someone that embodies the values and culture of our organisation.
“We are a unitary Board, comprising executive and independent members. Our new board colleague will help to further enhance team cohesion and the effectiveness of our governance.”
Closing date for applications is 9 June.
