The chair of the Senedd’s finance committee criticised Welsh Government plans to once again publish the draft budget just days before the Christmas recess.
Peredur Owen Griffiths raised concerns about publishing the draft spending plans for next year on December 10 – shortly before Senedd members go on holiday for three weeks.
The Plaid Cymru politician sympathised with the Welsh Government's position about a lack of clarity on the budget settlement from Westminster.
But Mr Owen Griffiths challenged claims there is “no better alternative” in the current circumstances to publishing the 2025/26 draft budget on 10 December.
He said the timetable does not sufficiently take into account concerns raised by Senedd committees after scrutiny of this year’s draft budget which made steep cuts to services.
In a letter to Wales’ finance secretary, Mr Owen Griffiths said: “Several committees called for more time to be made available to scrutinise the draft budget.
“We agree that the shortened timescales last year made it extremely challenging … to meaningfully assess the impact the draft budget has on policy areas within their remit.”
Mr Owen Griffiths, who represents South Wales East, called for further justification on why a longer scrutiny window was not considered.