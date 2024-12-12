The Christmas Day leftovers sandwich is better than the lunch itself, according to the nation.
Researchers have discovered the true depths of Britain’s love of a festive sandwich, with as many as 70 per cent agreeing they prefer it to Christmas lunch.
A further 37 per cent insist that the creation of the classic leftovers sandwich is an actual art form.
According to those surveyed, the perfect sandwich should contain precisely three slices of turkey, two thin slices of ham, two and a half-sliced pigs in blankets, one spoon of cranberry sauce and an even spread of bread sauce.
It should also contain two cold slices of roast potato, one generous squirt of mayo, while both slices of bread should be buttered - and there should be a liberal sprinkling of salt.
Bread wise, white sliced topped the list (33 per cent), followed closely by granary (29 per cent), while 23 per cent opted for a sourdough with their festive sarnie.
The study, by squeezy cheese brand Primula, found that more than seven in ten (71 per cent) admit they like to take their time making the post lunch sandwich, as you cannot rush perfection.
The survey found that, for most Brits (38 per cent) the first sandwich made from leftovers is enjoyed on Christmas Day evening in front of the TV.
A more patient one in 10 (12 per cent) wait until breakfast on Boxing Day to create their masterpiece, while 32 percent have the willpower to hang on until lunchtime on 26 December.
An adventurous 34 per cent of Brits like to pimp up their Christmas sandwich, with 17 per cent opting for squeezy cheese, 27 per cent adding a sliced Yorkshire pudding, 31 per cent heating things up with a splash of hot sauce and 34 per cent even adding crisps.
While one in 10 like to make a “moistener” - soaking a slice of bread in gravy and inserting it into the middle of their sandwich - and nine percent pan fry their sanger to add a crispness to the bread, while more than one in 20 (six per cent) even deep fry their sandwich.
Gareth Watson, brand manager at Primula cheese, said: “This year, it’s predicted that many Brits are going to look to take the humble Christmas sandwich up a notch. Getting creative with leftovers is the perfect timesaver and budget friendly solution for creating a great tasting meal.
“In the run-up to Christmas, we’ve been working with Michelin-trained TikTok sensation, Poppy Cooks to turn some of the season’s most luxurious and festive favourites into easy-to-make and budget friendly alternatives.”
Speaking about the research and partnership, Tik Tok star Poppy Cooks, said: “Christmas truly is one of the most indulgent food moments in the calendar - but delicious festive dishes shouldn’t be out of reach for anyone, and it shouldn’t have to take you hours to make something to seriously impress guests either. So, I was very excited to be asked to get creative and come up with a couple of dupes of Christmas classics with Primula, as the secret helper to get delicious cheesy recipes on the menu that won’t break the bank.”
When it comes to the perfect accompaniment to a Christmas sandwich, a resounding 33 per cent said a cup of tea was the only thing to wash it down, while 15 per cent like to sip a Baileys, and a further 15 per cent favour a glass of champagne.
Overall, 67 per cent agree that a homemade Christmas sandwich is far superior to a shop bought one.
And over the week of “twixmas” - the time between Christmas and NY - the average Brit will devour four leftover sandwiches.