The Black Lion Royal Hotel in Lampeter is turning up the autumn cheer this weekend with a full day of local flavour, music, and community spirit at its Harvest Festival and Barn Dance.
The event will be held on Saturday 18 October, running from 11am to 5pm, followed by a foot-stomping Barn Dance from 8pm.
From morning through afternoon, the hotel will host a bustling indoor craft market featuring over 25 local vendors, each bringing the best of Ceredigion’s creativity under one roof.
Shoppers can browse and buy everything from locally made alcoholic spirits, artisan jewellery, handcrafted gifts, home décor, cupcakes, bakes, and sweet treats — all made right here in West Wales.
Confirmed stallholders include much-loved local names such as Critical Heaven, Feathers & Fae, and Sugar & Spice, alongside a variety of other talented independent makers.
There will also be a raffle with local prizes to raise funds for community causes.
As the sun sets, the celebrations continue with an all-singing, all-dancing Barn Dance from 8pm, transforming the Black Lion into a toe-tapping hoedown!
Guests are encouraged to dust off their cowboy boots, grab their Stetsons, and shout “Yee-haw!” for an evening of fun and country rhythm.
Live entertainment will be provided by The Miss Jones Trio, performing classic country, rockabilly, and feel-good favourites to keep everyone on the dance floor well into the night.
Expect fiddle tunes, twangy guitars, and plenty of laughter as Lampeter celebrates the harvest season in true country style.
“This event is about celebrating everything that makes Lampeter special — our local makers, our music, and our community spirit,” said Daniel Dyer, owner of the Black Lion Royal Hotel.
“The Harvest Festival brings everyone together for a fantastic day out, and the barn dance is the perfect way to end it — with great music, good company, and a bit of country chaos!”
Entry to the festival and barn dance is free.
