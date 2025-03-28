This will be the last weekend visitor centres at three popular sites will be open as Natural Resources Wales prepares to close their doors.
NRW is removing retail and catering provision from Bwlch Nant yr Arian, Coed y Brenin and Ynyslas with their last day being Monday, 31 March.
The visitor centres at all three sites will then be closed for the forseeable future.
NRW says it is keen to find partners to run the centres, but that process has not yet begun, much to the frustration of community groups who want to take over the centres and stop the doors from closing.
Giving an update on Friday, NRW said retail and catering provision will cease at three three sites on Monday, but stipulated that paths, trails, car parks, play areas and toilet facilities will remain open.
NRW added: "We would like to reassure the public that the important work undertaken to protect wildlife and maintain these sites will continue to be overseen by our land management staff."
Elsie Grace, NRW’s Head of Sustainable Commercial Development, said: “We understand how important our sites are to local communities and visitors and I would like to thank everyone who has shown an interest and shared correspondence with us about this issue.
“We want to reiterate and reassure the public that all paths, trails, car park, play area and toilet facilities will remain open and the management of the sites will remain with our land management staff as it is currently.
“We are now firmly focused on the process to find partners to register an interest in providing services at Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin.
“We are currently finalising how and when we will go to market for these opportunities and we hope to communicate more information soon.
“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we know you are keen to know what is coming next, but we want to make sure we get it right to avoid confusion and any potential issues in the future.
“It is important to take the necessary time now for a smooth process later.
“We would again like to thank everyone for their interest and passion with regards to our sites as we move ahead with the next phase of the process.”
Ynyslas will not be offered for commercial use and NRW will be looking at community uses for the site.
Campaigners in Ynyslas will stage a protest on Saturday, 29 March, raising red flags to warn NRW of the dangers to wildlife and public safety laying of Visitor Centre Staff by classifying them as ‘retail and catering’.
The group says: “Please join us on Saturday, 29 March at 1pm Ynyslas Beach car-park to be part of the red flag rally.
“Meet by the concrete pad and warning signs.
“Dress code – wear red if you dare and bring a red flag. Come with placards and make your voices heard.” Please let everyone you know who loves this place aware of the event.