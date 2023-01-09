My criticism of entrepreneurs was deliberately provocative because it is one way of getting a response, as opposed to whistling in the wind. Of course, there are well-intentioned entrepreneurs, but they are a minority — like Cadburys, or John Lewis. Too many are like Baroness Michelle Mone, the PPE advocate, and definitely not like Saint Joan of Arc. In a very old film of her, the bishops were discussing how to deal with the challenge she presented, and one bishop said: “We have a problem with Joan of Arc, she is not like us, she does not seek any personal benefit.”