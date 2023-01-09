Letter to the Editor: The different mind processes of the political Right and Left is an unending curiosity, as is the remarkably equal division within societies that would appear to relate to the law of averages. Whatever the reason, Patrick Loxdale and myself will sadly struggle to find common ground, but that common ground should be where policy is debated, not personality. For Patrick to say (Letters, Cambrian News, 30 November) that I, and the political left, always think we are right, strongly suggests an inability to effectively counter radical argument.
My criticism of entrepreneurs was deliberately provocative because it is one way of getting a response, as opposed to whistling in the wind. Of course, there are well-intentioned entrepreneurs, but they are a minority — like Cadburys, or John Lewis. Too many are like Baroness Michelle Mone, the PPE advocate, and definitely not like Saint Joan of Arc. In a very old film of her, the bishops were discussing how to deal with the challenge she presented, and one bishop said: “We have a problem with Joan of Arc, she is not like us, she does not seek any personal benefit.”
If Milliband weaponised the NHS, what precisely did Andrew Lansley do with his 2012 Health and Social Care Act? An act which introduced a legal, weasel-worded clause that said private provision in the NHS should not exceed core NHS work, which being interpreted means private activity should not exceed 49 per cent, when in 2012 it was about 4 per cent.
As a surgeon in the NHS, Patrick must surely have heard of doctors as described by my last landlord, a doctor who established a medical trust, and then sold out to one of the big medical companies, for a lot of money, and spent his last days in rented accommodation, gambling and drinking himself to death. Where is the social premium, or NHS ethos in that tragic affair?
Roger Louvet,
Porthmadog