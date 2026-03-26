A Llanilar man will run the Edinburgh Marathon in memory of his uncle.
Aled Rumble is running for Emrys Jones to supporting Prostate Cymru.
His JustGiving page has raised over £1,010, so far, and he hopes to raise more money before the event on Sunday, 24 May.
The 37-year-old advisory teacher, who lives in Llanilar with his wife and two children, said: “This year, I’m lacing up my running shoes and taking on the Edinburgh Marathon in memory of my uncle, Emrys Jones, a man who left a mark on everyone who knew him.
“My children Harri and Casi are going to take part, running the mini marathons too.
“We miss him every day and I want to celebrate and honour him by taking on a challenge.
“Losing Emrys was a reminder of how important it is to look to support the organisations that fight for better outcomes in the fight v cancer. That’s why I’m raising money for Prostate Cymru, a charity dedicated to supporting men in Wales through prostate health, awareness, and treatment.
“Their work saves lives, supports families, and gives hope where it’s needed most.
“If you’re able to donate, no matter how big or small, you’ll be helping me honour his memory in the most meaningful way. Your support will push me through the tough miles and help Prostate Cymru continue their vital work.
“Thank you for reading, thank you for supporting.”
Prostate cancer is something his grandfather and his uncle suffered from.
“Unfortunately I lost my uncle Emrys Jones to prostate cancer in June 2025, aged 62,” Aled recalls.
“I was close to Emrys, who lived next door to me throughout my childhood.
“Just before we lost Emrys I decided to sign up for the marathon to raise money and awareness.
“I will be running the Edinburgh Marathon on 24 May and my kids are running the mini marathons on 23 May.
“I struggled to run 5 kilometres back in June, but now I am getting close to 500 miles.”
Aled is raising more money with Nerf gun parties, as he explained.
“My son wanted nerf gun party for his 7th birthday and quotes from providers seems excessive so I decided to organise it myself.
“This was a lot of fun, sourcing and trialing the best guns and bullets, and we built our own obstacles. Instead of collecting dust, I decided that people could borrow them for their own parties, etc., and all I ask IS for a donation to the marathon challenge, if people are willing.
“It has been a great fundraiser with them being used in birthday parties and clubs, such as scouts, etc.”
Prostate Cymru, is the leading charity in the country, working with medical professionals in the fight against all prostate diseases.
Its mission is to raise awareness, promote understanding and fund both the latest medical equipment and the training of healthcare professionals.
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