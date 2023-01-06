The Cambrian Mountains Astro Trail is a self-guided trail that connects some of the best Dark Sky locations in the Cambrian Mountains (and, possibly, the world). It is an accessible zigzagging route that runs for approximately 50 miles from south to north, with fantastic opportunities to spot the Milky Way, meteor showers and the International Space Station at night, amongst other astronomical beauties. People tend to do the trail in stages, stopping in one location for a night or two before moving on to the next. It’s a great example of a trail that many businesses could operate around: accommodation providers, hospitality businesses, outdoors / stargazing gear providers, tour guides, transportation companies… the list goes on!